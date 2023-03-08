Tanaka Farms Celebrates a Trio of Milestones With 25-Cent Treats and Fun

What to Know Tanaka Farms: 25 Years at University Drive

The verdant landmark is marking three anniversaries, including its 25th anniversary in its current location

Saturday, March 11; entry is 25 cents, as are a number of activities and snacks; parking passes are $5 each (be sure to reserve your parking in advance)

Finding a shiny and round metal disc in your coat pocket, the kind that glints in the sunlight as you hold it in your palm, is always a thrill.

But spending that found quarter, and another other quarters you happen to have in your pocket or wallet, on a lively line-up of celebratory delights also has a certain happiness to it, a nice notion that all sorts of fun times can be enjoyed for 25 cents a pop.

Where, though, can you find a bevy of surprising 25-cent sweetnesses, the kind of goodies and good times that feel especially festive?

Look to Tanaka Farms in Irvine, which is merrily marking a 25th anniversary, a 47th anniversary, and an 83rd anniversary, all in one busy and bustling day.

That day is Saturday, March 11, and the special price of entry to the farm, which is bursting with strawberry beauty as winter concludes?

Sweet: Admission is 25 cents.

Other 25-cent offerings, from tractor-pulled wagon rides to rubber duck races to snacks at Tanaka Grill, will up the effervescent spirit of the celebration.

Shoppers can also save 25% on fruits, vegetables, and other tantalizing items at the Produce Market Stand and Gift Shop.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on March 11, with Taiko drumming, moving speeches, and a sake toast.

The popular farm, known for its alfresco family activities, holiday suppers, seasonal happenings, sunflowers, pumpkins, and a large variety of fresh produce, has been at its current location for 25 years.

But wait: Tanaka Farms has been an Irvine institution for 47 years. And the 83rd anniversary? That is honoring the founding of the acclaimed agricultural destination.

Happy 25th, 47th, and 83rd, Tanaka Farms!