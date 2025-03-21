Enjoy free Tanaka Farms admission during a spring-tastic Open House

What to Know Tanaka Farms Open House

Irvine

March 22-23

Free admission

Strawberry picking tours are available for an additional fee (but spots may fill up)

Hana Field in Costa Mesa, which is overseen by the Tanaka Farms, will enjoy its soft opening over the first weekend of spring; the flower bloom is expected in May, with fun on the April schedule

If you're searching for winning ways to jumpstart the joys of springtime, you won't have to look much further than the park near your house, a pretty walking path in your neighborhood, or another place where buzzy critters will be buzzing, and flowers will be bursting or starting to burst.

But if you're talking strawberries, and you're dreaming of strawberries, and you want to be in a Southern California spot that is synonymous with berry-centric sweetness, you may want to make your way to an agricultural destination known for fruity fabulousness.

Tanaka Farms has long been a luscious leader in all things strawberry, and on March 22 and 23 the Irvine spread will welcome guests to a spring-starting Open House.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Admission is free, though keep in mind that joining a strawberry tour will require a fee.

Treats of a very strawberryish nature will be available for purchase — hello, Strawberry Sundaes and Strawberry Lemonade — while "small bites of our famous kettle corn" will heighten the sweet vibe of the sure-to-be-sunny outing.

Well, some strong sunbeams are seriously likely: Spring 2025 is starting in an almost summer-like way around our region, which means plenty of people will be outside engaging in outside-y pursuits.

Like visiting a family farm full of history, fresh produce, barnyard animals, and, yes, strawberry goodies.

Get all the info about the Open House and free admission now.

And if you're a Hana Field fan, the sunflower-filled spot overseen by Tanaka Farms?

Good news: While it isn't yet full of flower joy, the Costa Mesa destination is heading into its soft opening. Flowers should start to pop in the weeks ahead, but you won't have to wait for May or June to find Hana Field fun: The Fiber Festival and Shearing Day will be baaa-ck April 5.