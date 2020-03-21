Tanaka Farms Is Now Offering Curbside Service

What to Know 5580 3/4 University Drive in Irvine

Order online for curbside pick-up (and be sure to choose your date and time)

Curbside pick-up available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Strawberries on your cereal, strawberries on your toast, a few strawberries for dessert?

We're in the delicious throes of berry season around Southern California, when the produce aisles and stands are typically packed with all sorts of sweet and juicy strawberries, as well as a host of other good-for-us goodies.

Eager to find those goodies, and add to your refrigerator's crisper, during this Stay-at-Home period?

There are local places that are not only filling orders from afar, to observe social distancing, but they'll also bring your box, or boxes, straight to your trunk.

Tanaka Farms, the delicious Irvine plot of strawberries, vegetables, and more, is now offering curbside service.

How to set it up?

You'll want to put your order in online, pick your date and the time you'll pick up your food, and proceed from there.

The hours to gather your veggies and berries are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (and, yep, the Produce Market Stand, an essential business, is still open daily, through 5 o'clock).

Strawberries are limited as of March 21, but available, while the vegetables are "fresh picked" each day.

The list is lengthy and luscious. It includes cauliflower, cabbage, yellow onions, kale, and lots more (plus citruses, tomatoes, and other finds from the fruit side of the aisle).

Breads, jams, salsas, and other pantry-ready favorites are also available on the curbside pick-up page.