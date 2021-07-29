Tanaka Farms Just Shared Its Watermelon ‘Cake' Recipe

What to Know 5380 3/4 University Drive in Irvine

Yellow watermelons are available right now, and a host of fruits

The farm is offering Melon Tours on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; $20 per person

July's joyful peak-o-sity is perhaps best expressed in those fruits that are at their very ripest when the seventh month makes way for the eighth.

Bunches of juicy, seedy, tender-to-the-tooth goodies qualify here, of course, but few fruits win our hearts in the way that watermelons so easily and understandably do.

And finding those globular, oh-so-hydrating superstars at the farm where they were first planted? It's a true treat, one that deserves its own special outing.

Tanaka Farms, which absolutely bursts with wonderful watermelons when summertime deepens, has created just those special and especially flavorful outings for melon mavens, and they're currently happening four days each week.

The cost of a Melon Tour, which is beautifully billed as "A Summertime Tradition at Tanaka Farms"?

Oh yes, those are happening right now, too. Yummy.

They're $20 each, they're rolling out on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and if you sign up for a tour through Aug. 1, you'll receive a complimentary yellow watermelon.

But what to do with any melons you cart home? Tanaka Farms has another plan: Make a Watermelon Cake.

No baking is required, but you will want some other fruits at the ready, including stone fruits, cantaloupes, and limes, for your healthy and pretty garnish.

You can see both a fab photo of the "cake" on social media, as well as a helpful video that zips you through all of the sweet steps.

Good to have on hand? A melon baller. But surely, as a through-and-through melonist, you already have one or two in a kitchen drawer? Surely you do.

Ball melon, make a no-bake "cake," and, if you can, hop on a tour at one of the fab-est farms around.