Tanaka Farms to Give Away 500 Produce-Packed Boxes

What to Know Thursday, June 4

Email info@tanakafarms.com for a registration link

Boxes are free; the farm remains open for produce shopping and strawberry picking

The seasons are forever changing, even in the most subtle and small ways. But move on, time does, and the good growing things of the planet have a wonderfully consistent way of reflecting that fact.

Take the thousands of bursting berries and fruits and flowers and vegetables that sprout, lushly and deliciously, at Tanaka Farms in Irvine. You can find new things at the famous farm from week-to-week, but one of the most wonderful things is happening on Thursday, June 4

That's when Tanaka Farms will again give away 500 Community Care Packages, boxes brimming with goodies that could include citrus fruits or zucchini or berries or nuts.

You'll need to drop an email to info@tanakafarms.com to get the link needed to register.

The June 4 happening is the latest event in the "Helping Farms Feed Families" campaign, which has served as a way to get fresh fruit and vegetables, for free, to a host of Southern California households during the time of the pandemic.

The farm remains open for produce shopping, and, yes, the recently opened strawberry picking opportunities are still available.