Retail

Target annual car seat trade-in kicks off next week with deals for participants

Starting April 27, consumers can bring in an old, expired or damaged car seat to a Target store

By Grace Erwin

Starting April 27, consumers can bring in an old, expired or damaged car seat to a Target store.

Target's car seat trade-in is returning for another year, giving customers the opportunity to switch out their old car seats.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

In return for trading in, a 20% Target circle bonus will be given, which can be used toward a new car seat or other baby gear.

If you still want to participate in the event, but don't have a car seat to trade in, you can still get up to 20% off of certain baby items and travel accessories.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The retail chain has recycled nearly 50 million pounds of car seat materials and nearly 440,000 since 2016.

The trade-in runs through May 10. More information can be found here.

The event comes after Target made the decision to roll back DEI initiatives earlier this year.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Knott’s Berry Farm 3 hours ago

Knott's juiciest fest boasts a Tasting Card brimming with boysenberry kick

East Los Angeles 4 hours ago

East Los Tacos offers its take on an old LA favorite with team of former Original Pantry workers

In a memo sent to its employees and viewed by CNBC, the Minneapolis-based retailer said it will end its three-year DEI goals, stop reports to external diversity-focused groups like the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index and end a program focused on carrying more products from Black- or minority-owned businesses.

This article tagged under:

Retail
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us