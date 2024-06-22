Target is selling ‘baby' Stanley cups and TikTokers are loving them

A rather small cup is getting a big reaction online.

On June 14, TikTok user @kaitlentippett posted a video to the social media platform that quickly went viral, garnering more than 1.9 million views. In the short, 22-second clip, the social media user is at her local Target, where she’s thrilled to spot Stanley’s latest product in the big box store.

“Oh my gosh, look what I just found at Target: toddler Stanleys,” she says as a baby coos and Madonna’s “La Isla Bonita” plays over the in-store speakers.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

She flips the camera to show the shelves she’s looking at, which house several Stanley cups in bold colors waiting to be purchased. But, these aren’t the usual large-and-in-charge 40-ounce cups that have historically sent the public into a tizzy, rather they’re a tinier, more precious-looking variety.

“They’re so cute,” she says before grabbing a bright pink tumbler. “You’re coming home with me.”

@Kaitlentippett isn’t the only one to notice the petite size of the Target item, either. On June 14, Madilynn Cameron (@themadivlog) also posted a video to TikTok sharing her love for what she calls “Baby Stanley’s FOR TODDLERS.”

“The literal way you’re gonna scream when I show you what I just found at Target — there’s no way,” Cameron says in her video, which has racked up more than 563,300 views. “This is the cutest thing ever.”

The small cups in the video are Stanley’s 14-ounce Stainless Steel Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumblers, which retail for $20 each in-store and online at Target and come in four colorways: Vivid Violet, Tropical Teal, Passion Pink and Bright Lime.

Representatives for Stanley and for Target did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

While this sale hasn’t caused quite the same brouhaha that the limited-edition Winter Pink Starbucks x Stanley Quencher did in 2023, the small cups are proving to be quite popular. Although the Target website lists the item with its “New at Target” tag, they have almost sold out — the store’s website lists most colorways as having less than five left in stock per store in the New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., areas.

Still, the tumbler isn’t exactly new; Stanley has other colorways of the item available on its website and seems to have offered it as early as 2022.

None of the colors offered at Target are available on the Stanley website as of the time of publication, so folks looking for a more passionate pink or vivid violet can find those at the nationwide retailer.

“Yeap.. my 7yrs old loves her pink Stanley cup,” one parent commented on @themadivlog’s TikTok. Another said their five-year-old is “obsessed” with it.

“I just saw these on Facebook and now on tiktok so safe to say I was influenced and bought my toddler and I matching teal Stanley’s 😍,” commented one more.

Still, some folks were less than thrilled at the item’s arrival.

“They’ve been making the 14oz Stanley’s,” someone pointed out in the same comments section. “My daughter has one and gets water all over the place when she uses it 😭.”

“I thought they all have lead?” remarked one person. The short answer is yes, they do contain lead, but the long answer is a little more complex (lead is used in the manufacturing process but the product needs to be damaged in order for any lead to be exposed, according to the company).

Several TikTok users commented on @kaitlentippett’s post saying that if the 14-ounce cups had handles like the larger tumblers do, they would be more desirable.

Luckily for them, a healthy secondary market for Stanley cup accessories exists. Retailers like Amazon and Etsy sell attachable handles for 14-ounce Stanley tumblers for around $10 each — there’s even a two-handle variety to turn your Stanley into the trendiest sippy cup on the playground.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: