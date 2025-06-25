Taste dozens of tomatoes at this juicy Highland Park happy hour

What to Know Tomato Tasting Happy Hour

Fig Earth Supply

3577 N. Figueroa Street in Los Angeles

The event is presented by Fig Earth Supply and Tomatomania!

July 26, 6 to 9 p.m.

$45 and a tomato ("as least" one tomato that's "homegrown," please)

Wine and beer will be served, and "light bites," too

Guests can arrive with homemade salsa for the salsa competition

When you hear the words "happy hour" you might visualize martini glasses, fancy stirrers, and a variety of posh embossed cocktail napkins.

But a juicy jamboree with "happy hour" in its name rolls into a Highland Park nursery each summer, without an embossed cocktail napkin in sight.

It's the Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, a zingy evening festivity that is, yes, fully focused on the flavorful fruits.

Fig Earth Supply is the piquant place and Tomatomania!, the springtime heirloom seedling tour, is on-board as a colorful co-host.

Entry to the July 26 party is $45 plus a "homegrown tomato" (you can show with just one, but feel free to pack a basket of your best garden fare if you like).

Guests are invited to sample over 50 tomatoes during the event, which will also include "light bites" and wine and beer. So, yes: There are a few traditional happy-hour-ish aspects to the gathering, should you like a 21+ beverage to sip.

And if you'd like to enter your salsa in the caliente competition, arrive with a bowl; you might find a new fan or two with your perfect pico de gallo.

It's a happy hour with bite, a toothsome foray into some of the best tomatoes popping around our tomato-obsessed region.