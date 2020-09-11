Taste of Fall-O-Ween Is Landing at Knott's Berry Farm

Foods that sport colorful candy eyes or weird hues or frightful names?

If you encounter such wonders, you can be sure of one thing: Halloween is on the haunting horizon.

To welcome fall, Knott's Berry Farms is giving its foodie fans a chance to enjoy a host of ghoulish goodies, from desserts that look like little galactic travelers to corn dogs covered in Cheeto dust.

It's Taste of Fall-O-Ween, and it will happen every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Sept. 25 through Nov. 1, 2020.

There are a number of safety policies in place, including limited guest capacity, face coverings, and social distancing, so check in with the park's site before you purchase your tasting card to make sure you're up on all of the current protocols.

Oh yes: And you can wear a costume, too. But good to know? Knott's says this: "While guests are encouraged to come dressed in their most festive costumes, approved face coverings still are mandatory. Costume masks are not allowed as a substitution for required face coverings."

A five-taste tasting card is $35, plus tax, for guests ages 12 and over. And advance purchase? Totally required. There are other purchasing options, so review your choices at the Knott's Berry Farm site.

Knott's Scary Farm, the nighttime extravaganza that has popped up at the park for decades? That is cancelled for 2020, but Knott's mavens can find a physically distanced way to savor some seasonal flavors via Taste of Fall-O-Ween, and see Halloween decorations, too.

Check out some of the diabolically delightful dishes in store now...