Taste of Fall-O-Ween Is Landing at Knott's Berry Farm

Foods that sport colorful candy eyes or weird hues or frightful names?

If you encounter such wonders, you can be sure of one thing: Halloween is on the haunting horizon.

To welcome fall, Knott's Berry Farms is giving its foodie fans a chance to enjoy a host of ghoulish goodies, from desserts that look like little galactic travelers to corn dogs covered in Cheeto dust.

It's Taste of Fall-O-Ween, and it will happen every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Sept. 25 through Nov. 1, 2020.

There are a number of safety policies in place, including limited guest capacity, face coverings, and social distancing, so check in with the park's site before you purchase your tasting card to make sure you're up on all of the current protocols.

Oh yes: And you can wear a costume, too. But good to know? Knott's says this: "While guests are encouraged to come dressed in their most festive costumes, approved face coverings still are mandatory. Costume masks are not allowed as a substitution for required face coverings."

A five-taste tasting card is $35, plus tax, for guests ages 12 and over. And advance purchase? Totally required. There are other purchasing options, so review your choices at the Knott's Berry Farm site.

Knott's Scary Farm, the nighttime extravaganza that has popped up at the park for decades? That is cancelled for 2020, but Knott's mavens can find a physically distanced way to savor some seasonal flavors via Taste of Fall-O-Ween, and see Halloween decorations, too.

Check out some of the diabolically delightful dishes in store now...

19 photos
1/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Knott’s Purple People Eaters
2/19
Knott's Berry Farm
7-Layer Graveyard Bars
3/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Battered Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
4/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Beeting Heart Salad with mixed greens, red beets, butternut squash, toasted pepitas, raspberry dressing
5/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Blood Orange Lemonade
6/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Knott's Burnt Ends Riblets with garlic mashers
7/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Knott's Butternut Squash Bread Bowl with chives
8/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Candy Corn Cupcake (bakery only)
9/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Cannoli with pumpkin marscapone filling
10/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Trifle
11/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Cheeto Corn Dog with Nacho Cheese Dip
12/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Creepy Cheesy Burger Sliders
13/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Diablo Fries with Cheeto Powder
14/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Frozen Bloody Lemon Slime
15/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Pumpkin Chiffon
16/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Mummy Rice Krispie Treats
17/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Graveyard Funnel Cake
18/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Orange Sugar and Chocolate Fudge Cookie with Pumpkin Soft Serve
19/19
Knott's Berry Farm
Grim Reaper Sandwich (prime rib hoagie)

