Tasty Takeout Choices Will Abound During dineL.A.

What to Know March 1-14, 2021; the long-running SoCal Restaurant Week traditionally takes place in the summer and winter

GrubHub is the event's Official Delivery and Takeout Partner

Prix fixe lunches run from $15-$35, while dinners are priced at $25-$65+

Customers have connected with local restaurants in several ways over the past few months, from buying meals for kitchen crews to responding to employee-helping GoFundMe efforts.

One of the most consistent ways, though, that people have helped a cherished pizzeria, breakfast hangout, or BBQ favorite over the course of the pandemic?

By placing regular orders, for pick-up or takeout, with the restaurants they love.

And there are more opportunities, just ahead, to enjoy takeout from some of our city's best-loved and/or buzziest and/or most intriguing eateries: By showing your support for the places you adore during dineL.A.

Southern California's famous Restaurant Week, which traditionally runs for two weeks twice a year, once in the winter and again in the summer, is about to stage its first-ever springtime outing.

Of course, early March isn't officially spring, but the March 1-14, 2021 engagement arrives just ahead of the equinox.

Adding to the celebratory springness of the event? Daylight Saving Time begins on dineL.A.'s final day, March 14, so we'll go ahead and call this a springtime supping event.

Making it more spectacular is the spotlight on takeout options, which haven't been a focus during past dineL.A. happenings, which put the emphasis on in-person experiences.

GrubHub is the event's Official Delivery and Takeout Partner for this grub-tastic go-around.

"To support this program and participating restaurants, Grubhub has agreed to provide delivery discounts to both new and existing users, and will offer extended free trial offers to new restaurants," shared the dineL.A. team.

Many restaurants also resumed outdoor dining as the California stay-at-home order concluded and January 2021 drew to a close, but do check ahead if a restaurant you're keen to try has resumed its alfresco service.

If you recall the dineL.A. that popped up in the fall, then you know you'll find great lunch and dinner prix fixe meals, with multiple course, at special price points.

The lunch range for the upcoming dineL.A.? You'll pay $15-$35, while dinner runs from $25 to $65+ (taxes and tips are not included in those prices).

How to keep tabs on all of this tastiness?

There's a newsy newsletter to sign up for, and you can see which restaurants are joining the get-to-know-us event by perusing the dineL.A. site.