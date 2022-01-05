Teachers, First Responders Enjoy Free Entry to ‘GLOW'

What to Know South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula

Teacher Tuesdays! entry is available on Jan. 11, 2022 (timed tickets); purchase in advance and show ID

Thankful Thursdays, for first responders, happen on Jan. 6 and 13, 2022 (timed tickets); purchase in advance and show ID

When we want to show appreciation for someone who is doing so much for the community, and we long to say "thanks" in a big and brilliant way, we may dream of lighting up the lights, and adding some sparkle and glitz, all to let the awesome human know just how deep our appreciation is, and how dazzling they make us feel each and every day.

We don't always have access to such over-the-top illumination, on a large scale, but South Coast Botanic Garden's seasonal "GLOW" show, an outdoor extravaganza that brims with cleverly lit creative displays, most definitely does.

And the Palos Verdes Peninsula destination is casting a grateful glow on the people who do so much for our lives, including teachers and frontline workers.

To express their gratitude, staffers at the airy garden expanse are inviting local educators to attend the holiday lights experience for free on Jan. 11, while hospital workers, police officers, and firefighters will receive complimentary entries on Jan. 6 or 13.

Note that there are special times for these particular tickets, and you'll want to book your spot in advance (do keep in mind that "(o)thers in the group who do not work as first responders will need a paid ticket").

The first teacher event happened on Jan. 4, giving those who share knowledge and the wonders of the world with others the chance to connect with the garden's leafy gifts in a sublime and celebratory way.

Whatever night you choose, just be sure to have an ID to show you are a teacher or frontline worker.

And if you're peckish? Sips and bites will be for sale at the event, which wraps up its run on Jan. 17.

For all of the need-to-know details about this glowful and grateful give-back, visit the South Coast Botanic Garden site now.