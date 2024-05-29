The Teddy Bear Picnic is possibly (definitely) LA Arboretum's most adorable event

What to Know Teddy Bear Picnic at Los Angeles Arboretum & Botanic Garden

Friday, June 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.

$15 adult general admission, $10 child general admission; registration is required

Pitting the prettiness of the peacocks, the most majestic and vivaciously vocal ambassadors of the Los Angeles Arboretum & Botanic Garden, against the other ethereal offerings found at the Arcadia destination?

We wouldn't dare: The famous fowl are as iconically Arboretum-ish as the property's historical Queen Anne cottage, its atmospheric moonlight hikes, and those dazzling holiday light displays.

But there is something that captures the hearts of Arboretum aficionados each spring, and it involves another animal of sorts: the teddy bear.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

True, these sweet stuffies aren't actually alive, but the fuzzy snugglies regularly bring a lovely event to life at the expansive garden: The Teddy Bear Picnic.

It's a family-fun event that regularly sells out, so you'll want to register for your spot soon.

The 2024 date? Circle the first Friday in June 2024 for the afternoon gathering, which will take place on the grand event lawn.

Beyond the easygoing picnicking, there shall be "music, crafts, 'Storytime with Miss Leena,' and a fun photo opportunity for everyone." That this is all taking place during the Golden Hour is a beautiful bonus.

An adult admission is $15, a child's admission is $10, and the teddy bear your tot will surely want to invite along? No ticket is required for the special squishy and snuggly guests of honor.

Blankets, lawn chairs, and umbrellas are a-ok to haul along, and the food? There are a couple of ways to go: You can pre-order a box meal or order at the Peacock Café when you arrive.

This is a made-for-little-ones lark, a teddy-tender to-do with plenty of spring sweetness and light-of-heart joy.

Fold in the nature element, and the occasional peacock squawk heard in the distance, and you have an ideal afternoon outing, one created for youngsters and the stuffies they love best.