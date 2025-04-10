Art and Culture

Teen fun + plant joy: The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA has two free events ahead

An evening open to high school students is on the calendar while a "Plant Sale" will honor Earth Day.

By Alysia Gray Painter

photo by Elon Schoenholz

What to Know

  • The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA
  • 152 N. Central Avenue in Los Angeles
  • "MOCA Teens Present Arrive/Depart" is open to high school students; admission is "FREE with signed waiver"
  • A valid student ID is a must
  • April 12 from 7 to 10 p.m.
  • On April 19, a "Plant Sale" will pop up at the museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Earth Day happenings will be taking place next to the museum on the Japanese American National Museum Plaza from noon to 4 p.m.

A lively, engaging, mind-filling, spirit-lifting, museum-helmed happening is always something sweet, but especially so during the sweetest time of the year.

True, that might be mid-February, according to some people (and we agree, Valentine's is on the sweeter side), but April, that sweet month, is an ideal time to get out and get among other people in a zesty and memorable setting.

The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA is highly zesty, always memorable, and the scene of an occasional festivity created just for high school students.

It's a pay-nothing party — there is a waiver to sign and teenagers will have to bring their valid student IDs — and the next one is up soon: "MOCA Teens Present Arrive/Depart" will revel April 12.

"Celebrating culture and community, this free event features a student art exhibition, live music performances, and more," shares the museum staff.

"Teens get free entry to the transcendent exhibition 'Olafur Eliasson: OPEN.'"

Just a week later, a "Plant Sale" will bloom outside the museum, just steps from an Earth Day celebration on the Japanese American National Museum Plaza.

This is The Geffen Contemporary's third greenery sale, a "traveling collaborative event" that unites "artists and growers from across Los Angeles."

Organized by artist Alika Cooper, the "Plant Sale" will sprout from 11 a.m to 4 o'clock on April 19.

Pictured: The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; photo by Elon Schoenholz

