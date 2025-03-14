Television stars gather in person to chat about their shows at ‘Paleyfest LA'

What to Know PaleyFest LA, the 42nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival

March 21-29, 2025

Dolby Theatre

Hollywood

Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn, Patricia Arquette, Kumail Nanjiani, and Gwendoline Christie are among the actors set to appear

The director and/or actor commentary rose in popularity with the early rise of the DVD, with many cinephiles eagerly embracing the opportunity to hear what was going on behind the camera after "action!" was called on a film or television show.

But there are other ways to find out how something was made, and the intriguing anecdotes behind an entertainment property's creation, including inviting TV stars and creators to take the stage and discuss plots, character development, motivation, and memorable stories from the set.

Nope, Paleyfest LA, which returns to the Dolby Theatre March 21-29, isn't a follow-along commentary event but rather a Q&A-type treat that finds a semi-circle of chairs, and stars in those chairs, on stage at the Hollywood venue.

As with past PaleyFest events, a moderator will ask questions that range from how a creator got an idea for a series to what might be ahead for some beloved characters, if any hints can be given.

The 2025 shows include "Severance," "Agatha All Along," and "Hacks," as well as a tribute to The Amy Sherman-Palladino Universe; "Gilmore Girls," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and "Étoile" will be in the spotlight at the special night.

The full list of television shows, and the stars and creatives set to attend, are on the PaleyFest LA site, in addition to ticket prices and information.

This is the 42nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival, meaning this behind-the-scenes-y treat for fan predates DVD commentary.

Hundreds of shows have been featured over the years, with some favorites making return appearances, which inarguably makes PaleyFest LA one of fandom's biggest non-convention events.

There really is nothing quite like it, especially when it comes to the star power it attracts. Commentaries are forever cool but so is seeing an actor you adore discussing a character, and world, that has meant the world to you.