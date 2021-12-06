Tell Your Buddies: A Famous ‘Elf' Outfit Goes to Auction

What to Know TCM Presents... Hollywood Cool auction at Bonhams

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

The costume is expected to draw $50,000 to $70,000

If you've devoured the four central elfin food groups today — those would be candy, candy corn, candy canes, and, for a slight change of pace, syrup — and you've asked thirty people their favorite color, and you've passed over any gum you've seen in the street, then you are well on your way to an ultra-whimsical, smile-filled lifestyle.

Few characters have encapsulated an enchantment-laden approach to living like Buddy, a sweet and spirited soul who finds himself in a jangly joyless world, the sort of place that could use a few of his upbeat aphorisms.

But if you're truly a Buddy-in-training, you might consider owning the right apparel, the curly-toed shoes and colorful hat and yellow tights, sights that millions of moviegoers now instantly associate with the silver-screen icon.

Now a full Buddy costume, seen on Will Ferrell in the 2003 holiday film "Elf," is going up for auction on Dec. 8, at Bonhams, as part of the auction house's TCM Presents... Hollywood Cool event.

The cheerful, big-belt'd, soft-collar'd costume "... features a three-quarter length tailcoat of green wool with embroidered floral border and faux fur collar and cuffs, a pair of yellow tights, buckle, suspenders, t-shirt and a pair of black leather shoes with upturned curly elf toes, all worn by Will Ferrell as Buddy Hobbs."

The final bid is expected to fall within the $50,000 to $70,000 range.

There will be other fabulous finds for pop culture fans at the happening, including a "complete" Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli outfit. That means, you bet, the leather jacket that is synonymous with the "Happy Days" character, as well as a white tee, Levi jeans, and black engineer boots.

For all of the Tinseltown treasures going to auction, visit the Bonhams site now.