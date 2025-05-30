Ten new escape rooms offer twists, turns, and clues at Universal CityWalk

What to Know Escapology

The escape room company just unveiled its newest location May 29, 2025

Universal CityWalk Hollywood

$49.99

Rooms include a haunted house, a Scooby-Doo adventure in a castle, a "Batman"-inspired story, and a murder mystery; visitors find clues and solve puzzles to escape the room within a limited amount of time

What's that sound?

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Why it is summer knocking at our door, and even though the solstice is a few weeks out, we can say well and truly and without quibble that things have grown mighty summer-ish, and more than a tad scorchful, in Southern California.

A fantasy atmosphere, an engaging diversion, and a place that feels a touch autumnal would be just the cool-down, ultra-cool ticket we need right about now... say, like a haunted house we have to find way through as the clock counts down, or perhaps a castle that is both "spooky" and very... Scooby-Doo.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Escapology, the latest addition to the Universal CityWalk scene, has arrived to give us something to do, and an "escape," if you will, as summer stretches hotly before us.

The escape room company just debuted its newest location at the Universal City destination, with ten themed rooms to entice families, friends, and anyone who likes to gallantly take on a clue-filled experience with game-strong vibes.

"Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure" boasts both a "monster lab" and details that hearken to mind a certain iconic dog, while the "Haunted House" room will transport escapers to moody Mulberry Mansion.

Summon your Batman-style bravery for a "Dark Knight"-inspired escape room or sign up for escape rooms that look to pirates, ancient temples, a chilling crypt, the Mona Lisa, or a murder mystery for atmospheric thrills.

If this is your first time entering the think-it-out, talk-it-out, figure-it-out realm of escape rooms, Escapology has a helpful primer on its site, including tips on how to get a hint, keeping a nose out for next steps, and other important considerations.

Thorny puzzles and captivating clues are hallmarks of an escape room, but don't be mesmerized by one object or enigma for too long: The clock is ticking.

Round up your crew of co-adventurers now, choose your theme, then pick your date and time and sign up; some slots are already booked up ahead of the new location's first CityWalk weekend, so "escape" to this site and peruse the full calendar now.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.