Thanksgiving Meets Christmas in These Locally Made Candies

What to Know
- andSons Chocolatiers
- Order online or visit the shop at 9548 Brighton Way in Beverly Hills
- $17.50 and up
A heart-shaped chocolate with a hard candy shell speaks to both Valentine's Day and Easter, and caramel apples rolled in pumpkin spice says that September has found a flavorful friendship with Halloween.
But locating the meet-points between Thanksgiving and Christmas, two big holidays that sit only a month apart?
That's rather trickier, as the celebrations seem to have so much in common, at least cuisine-wise.
That said, if you firmly put pumpkin in the category of October/November, and the cranberry, with its red hue and brilliant character, is your ultimate Christmas fruit, then discovering a delectable that features both means you've found the bite-sized bridge between Turkey Day and the yuletide.
andSons Chocolatiers, the second-generation chocolate-perfecting house located on Brighton Way in Beverly Hills, has found such a sweet span in its Pumpkin Spice Cranberries.
Rather than simply going to a cranberry-flavored or -scented candy, there's a full dried cranberry in each tempting orb, while the outer part is that enduring superstar of autumn, pumpkin spice.
But not solely pumpkin spice: Milk chocolate is involved, too, as you might expect from a place that knows how to make chocolate very well.
A small box is $17.50, while a large is priced at $38.50.
If combining the dessert-ready spirit of late November and late December isn't high on your candy-seeking list, and you're rather move straight to the seasonal goodies of Hanukkah and Christmas, be cheered: andSons Chocolatiers has several holiday choices on its site, including a Hanukkah Box and Eggnog Snowmen.