That popular train is back at Descanso Gardens (and it's now electric)

What to Know Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

The Enchanted Railroad has reopened after a short-term closure; the little train is now electric

$5 ticket (garden admission is additional); check times before you go; "(r)iders must be at least 30 inches tall"

For years, the little toot-toot that made its merry way through the gardens just inside the entrance of Descanso Gardens enchanted adults and youngsters alike.

And while we do definitely mean "little" — the picturesque train was a "1/8 scale replica of a diesel train," meaning you could sit atop the cute cars — the locomotive loomed large in the imaginations of so many Southern Californians.

A closure for recent repairs meant the Enchanted Railroad, which was founded in 1996, had to remain shuttered for a good long spell. But happy news: The tracks are again humming at the La Cañada Flintridge destination as of the middle of July.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For the train is back, and it is electric, too, giving fans of the family-pleasing attraction a different sort of diversion to discuss.

After you and your tots have a conversation about this electric wonder, you may want to chat about all of the plant life you'll roll by, for the train wends, in a slow and stately fashion, by so many showy specimens, from the garden's famous coastal oaks to all of those seasonal displays, from tulips in March to pumpkin-y sights in the fall.

A ticket is $5, a separate fee from your Descanso Gardens admission.

Just note the hours — the Enchanted Railroad takes a midday break — while planning your day out at the leafy wonderland.

And speaking of the wonders of the shade-filled fantasia: "Summer in the Garden" is in full flower, which means nights full of music, special talks, and the popular Camellia Lounge, which is open most weekends through Aug. 27 (Fridays through Sundays).

Check the schedule to confirm that what you want to do is afoot and, as always, advance tickets are recommended.