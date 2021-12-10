The '12 Days of Shrimp' Begin at San Pedro Fish Market

What to Know Dec. 10-21, 2021

Check the restaurant's Instagram and Facebook for ways to enter different giveaways; you could win a World Famous Shrimp Tray

If you dine at the Long Beach-based eatery through Dec. 23, bring a toy to donate to MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

There are plenty of foods that seem, at least at first glittery glance, to be incredible fits for the festive season.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There are whimsically iced cupcakes, sugar cookies shaped like Santa, and all sorts of dishes topped with red chiles, green peppers, or both.

But consider the shrimp: It often makes an appearance in the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes, on Christmas Eve, and it cameos on various buffet tables at plenty of cocktail parties.

Add its bright pink hue to its memorable qualities, and how well it serves as a classic finger food in the finger-food-iest time of the year, and the shrimp is a verified holiday star.

It definitely is at the San Pedro Fish Market, the well-known home of the World Famous Shrimp Tray. This bounty o' crustacean snackery is available all year long, but it truly enjoys its major role during the venerable eatery's "12 Days of Shrimp."

There are no carols associated with the "12 Days of Shrimp," though some enterprising, seafood-loving songwriter may one day endeavor to work "season" and "seasoning" into a cheerful chorus.

What you can do, though, is hum to yourself as you follow San Pedro Fish Market on Instagram and Facebook.

The market will be posting ways to enter to possibly "... win a World Famous Shrimp Tray, branded apparel and other various merchandise giveaways and promotions."

Each day's promotion concludes at 7 p.m., and winners will be announced the following day.

Would you prefer to dine at the restaurant, where you can purchase a sizeable, super-shrimp-a-fied World Famous Shrimp Tray for you and the fam, or your fish-loving friends, to share?

If you head for the Long Beach branch of the San Pedro Fish Market, and you dine through Dec. 23, be sure to bring a toy to donate to the MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach.

By the by, if you know the World Famous Shrimp Tray, which has been a hearty mainstay of the 65-year-old market for many flavorful years, you know it boasts jumbo shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, and the San Pedro Fish Market Signature Seasoning.

Oh yes, and that all-important garlic bread on the side, yum oh yum. It's a California cuisine classic, one that this up for grabs during twelve tasty days.