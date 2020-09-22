The Abbey Hosts a Toy Drive for Children's Hospital LA

What to Know Through Sept. 27

"Christmas in September" toy drive for Children's Hospital Los Angeles; requested toys may be found at an online registry

You can drop off an unwrapped toy from the registry at the West Hollywood bar, too

You don't need to search too far to find the festive hallmarks of the yuletide popping up here and there.

Nope, Christmas commercials aren't on television just yet, but you'll encounter early boxes of Christmas cards, and the occasional roll of wrapping paper, if you know where to look in late September.

But a more meaningful expression of the merriest season, or rather the spirit of the merriest season, is happening as fall begins at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood.

The world-renowned landmark, famously billed as the "Best Gay Bar in Los Angeles," has just launched its annual holiday toy drive, with a very special beneficiary in mind: Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The "Christmas in September" drive is on through Sept. 27, and there are two ways to help out.

One? Hop online and see some of the requested toys via a scroll-ready registry. Options include a Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set, a Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Helicopter, and a Fisher-Price Classic Xylophone.

Then order through the site, and have it shipped to The Abbey.

The other option? You can buy a toy from the registry, have it shipped to your home, and then drop it off, by Sept. 27, at the bar, if you're in the West Hollywood area.

"The Abbey’s annual commitment to CHLA is the largest toy drive of its kind for the hospital, which helps replenish its toy inventory as it hits its lowest point during this time of year every year," a statement shared.

Toys are needed all year long at the hospital, and not just at the holidays, so know that a child will soon by enjoying whatever plaything you donated.

It truly is "Christmas in September," and a kind way to connect with community during this time. Cheers to The Abbey and all who help out on the 15th annual Toy Drive.