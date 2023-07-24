The Ahmanson's new season will light up with ‘A Christmas Story' and other musical treats

What to Know Center Theatre Group's 2023-2024 season at The Ahmanson Theatre

The new schedule was unveiled on July 24, 2023; "A Christmas Story" and "Funny Girl" are on the roster

Season tickets go on sale Aug. 9

There are no frozen poles around Southern California as July 2023 concludes, and snow days are scarce, but we're feeling that Christmas-in-July joy thanks to the Center Theatre Group's most recent announcement.

For "A Christmas Story, The Musical" is on the rollicking roster, giving fans of the classic 1983 flick a chance to enjoy all of the beloved tale's nostalgic shenanigans, live and on stage.

But the leg-lamp'd lark is only one confection on the upcoming calendar, which kicks off with the acclaimed "Hadestown," a "hell-raising journey to the underworld and back."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The winner of eight Tony Awards opens on Oct. 3 at the Ahmanson Theater in DTLA.

"A Christmas Story, The Musical" is the December delight, while the cutting-edge dance fantasia "Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet" joys-up our January and February.

"Funny Girl" adds sparkling spunk to springtime with an April 3 debut, while "A Strange Loop" explores "the creative process of an artist transforming issues of identity, race, and sexuality that once pushed him to the margins of the cultural mainstream into a meditation on universal human fears and insecurities."

The Pulitzer Prize-winning story, which also garnered the Tony Award for Best Musical and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, has its LA premiere on June 7.

The American Conservatory Theater is co-presenting the engagement.

And prepare to break out the magnifying glasses and witty quips: "Clue" will roam a mansion of mayhem and mystery in the later part of summer 2024.

Several special events at both the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre will be announced down the road, but one late-in-the-year treat has been revealed: TheaterWorks USA's production of "Dog Man: The Musical."

"As I kick off my tenure as Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group, we have an opportunity and responsibility to deliver on our mission now — while also envisioning what our next chapter will be," said Artistic Director Snehal Desai.

"CTG is presenting an incredible slate of shows this season at our Ahmanson and Kirk Douglas theatres. One of the most powerful facets of live performance is the ability to inspire, to entertain, and uplift audiences through laughter and joy."

"This line-up does that and more — kicking off with the return of 'Hadestown' to the Ahmanson and the LA premiere of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning 'A Strange Loop' as programming highlights."

"It's a great season ahead, and I invite you to join us as we come together, enjoy the magic of live performance, and welcome these heartwarming shows to LA."

Season tickets go on sale Aug. 9.