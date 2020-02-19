The Ahmanson’s Upcoming Season Is ‘Prom’-tastic

What to Know Center Theatre Group announced eight shows, with one to come

"Dear Evan Hansen" returns, as does "Ain't Too Proud"

Subscriptions start at $245

Nine stage productions, the sort of music-packed presentations that can fill your head, your heart, and make you want to listen to the cast recording over and over and over again, for a dozen days in a row?

The effervescent gifts of spending an evening at the Ahamanson Theatre are true, tangy, and most of all lasting (as anyone who has ever gotten hooked on replaying a cast recording, over and over and over again, well knows).

And those gifts will happen nine times over during the 2020-2021 season, for a host of returning favorites, new hits, and snazzy, song-strong shows'll dance onto the stage at the Music Center venue.

Center Theatre Group announced the nine musicals that will call upon the Ahmanson over the coming season.

"Dear Evan Hansen," the emotion-deep sensation, will return, and the fans who saw it twice or thrice or more during its Southern California stay a couple of years back will almost certainly be back for more meaningful moments.

Also returning? Recent favorites "Come From Away" and "Ain't Too Proud," which will be part of The Ahmanson's ever-popular Encore! Series.

It has been nearly a decade since "Les Misérables" raised the flags at the hallowed hall, but it will again, with those swelling numbers and big feelings beautifully intact.

"The Prom" will glitter-up the big stage, while "The Lehman Trilogy," a work directed by Oscar winner Sam Mendes, is also on the line-up, as are "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Hadestown."

Eight titles have been revealed thus far, but one more is to come soon, promises the Center Theatre Group.