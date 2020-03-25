The Aquarium Launches a Learning-Fun Online Academy

What to Know Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach

The aquarium is temporarily closed, but the new Online Academy is offering fun educational programming

Tune in daily for live streams tailored to different age groups

School plans, reading hours, time for science, and some moments of play, too?

Many of our days, during this stay-at-home period, are focused on the educational needs and find-the-fun pastimes for our children.

The Aquarium of the Pacific, one of our region's ocean-educational, fish-fabulous destinations, wants to help families as they plan their at-home schedules.

And to do this, the Long Beach institution just announced the new Online Academy, which will include "educational programming as well as fun and entertaining activities," too.

Both on-demand videos as well as live programming will be available at the aquarium's site.

Happening on March 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.? Look for Sharky, the fin-rocking mascot, to lead us on a discovery exploration of the aquarium's sharks.

Kelp forests, animal training, and other fishy topics'll fill out much of the rest of the schedule. Look for a roster of changing topics each day (you can bet those famous otters will make more than one appearance at the academy).

Parents can expect new content to pop up on the Online Academy site regularly, and fresh ways to engage kids who love to learn about ocean critters, how they live, what they eat, and what we landlubbers can do to be responsible stewards of our watery world.