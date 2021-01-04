The Aquarium's Free Winter Kids Club Makes a Splash

What to Know Through Jan. 8, 2021

9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon (30 minutes each) on the aquarium's site

Free, no RSVP needed

Making a splash into the new year?

It's not always easy, especially if you feel like you're still putting together your resolutions, and cleaning out clutter, and formulating your list of goals (or even trying to remember where that pad of paper is, so you can write down your list of goals).

But if you have a child who is fully engaged with all things oceanic, and is a total penguin person, and thinks polar bears are perfection, a splash can soon be made.

And just days into the new year, too. For the Aquarium of the Pacific just launched "Winter Kids Camp," a totally free and virtual offering that's happening weekday mornings through Friday, Jan. 8.

Kindergarteners all the way up to twelfth graders can enjoy "... at-home activities, like scavenger hunts, crafts, coloring sheets, and guided explorations of the Aquarium’s exhibit webcams."

At the lead of the interactive activities? A super-knowledgeable educator with the Long Beach-based aquarium.

Just take a look here as to which classes your student will want join, and the time and topic.

"Jammin' Jellies," "Curious Crabs," "Penguin Party," and "Polar Bear Buddies" are the four fun focuses.

And since you don't need to RSVP, and it is free, your ocean-obsessed tot can jump into a class on any or every day of the week.

Still have a student who hasn't quite returned to school following the holiday break?

They can make splash, learning-wise, at this complimentary gift to the community from the Aquarium of the Pacific.