What to Know Several businesses around the Arts District will have specials in honor of the Sixth Street Viaduct's Grand Opening (be sure to buy a Bridgefest22 mug to enjoy the deals)

July 8 through 10, 2022

A July 10 community celebration will take place at Palmetto and Santa Fe from 1 to 4 p.m.

Span-like structures are known for leading travelers from one point to a second point, with a river, road, canyon, or other similar features found below the bridge.

But sometimes spans make connections in different and delightful ways.

Take the grand opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct, "the largest bridge project in Los Angeles history," a huge effort that took over six years and $588 million.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

People will call upon the brand-new bridge over the second weekend in July 2022, all to admire its modern lines, but the Arts District, which is located next to the river-spanning structure, will also be building bridges.

How?

By throwing Bridgefest 2022, a party that will connect bridge buffs with several local businesses, eateries and hangouts that are offering a line-up of specials on bites and beverages.

And securing those discounts? You'll need to buy a Bridgefest22 mug to do so; deals can be found on this site (as well as where to score your $10 mug).

Those deals will build bridges between customers and Arts District businesses from July 8 through 10, with a party to round out the celebratory weekend on Sunday afternoon.

The three-hour festivity is taking place at the corner of Palmetto and Santa begging at 1 o'clock on July 10, creating more unseen (but surely felt) bridges between visitors and the Arts District community.

Be sure to show at the July 10 gathering with your new Bridgefest22 mug, for "mug owners will get their first drink for FREE" at the party.

For all of the Bridgefest details, the actual physical bridge connecting Boyle Heights and the Arts District, and more on the return of the Sixth Street Viaduct in its glittery, seismically sound new form, click.