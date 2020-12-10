The Bacon Is Dusted With Gold on This Seasonal Burger

What to Know Through Dec. 31, 2020

You may have called a day "golden" in the past, or a good friend "solid gold," or a particularly positive prospect "glittery," or gone with a gold-inspired description about anything that pleased you.

But we don't have hear the word "gold" when it comes to bacon, because while bacon sizzles, and crunches, and packs oodles of savory flavor, it is never particularly glittery or golden.

That's changing at a trio of Slater's 50/50 locations, thanks to gilded goodie cameoing on the menu for a limited time.

It's the 24 Karat Burger, which has, at its meaty middle, a half pound of Wagyu beef.

But wait: There's more meatiness to come, in the form of gold-dusted "billionaire" bacon and, yes, bacon jam, too.

There's no guilt to be had about this gilt-y pleasure, if you like your burgers to have more than a bit of fabulous flair.

Truffle cheese adds to the fancy flavors, as does the brioche bun that is, you got it, also dusted with gold.

And the green element? Hello, arugula; your zesty and fresh nature always adds a kicky complement to such hearty eating.

The take-a-picture-before-you-bite burger is available at three Slater's 50/50 locations through the end of 2020: Valencia, Pasadena, and Huntington Beach.

It's priced at $24.99.

And delivering some nummy newness to the Slater's 50/50 dessert offerings? And, yes, we said "nummy," which is one of the best things a new thing can be?

It's the just-debuted Peppermint Mocha Milkshake, a slurpable concoction that includes peppermint bark candy and a fudge brownie on top, in addition to the creamy, more traditional milkshake components.

Perhaps "nummy" doesn't go far enough in this case, but stand by "nummy," we shall.

Pick one up, mint mavens, for $12.99.