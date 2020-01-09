The Barbie ‘Totally Throwback Tour’ Truck Is in Town

What to Know Glendale Galleria on Jan. 11

If you watched various tots in your family open various packages holding various dolls over the holidays, you may have had a moment or two where you felt a tad... jealous?

Or at least you may have spent some time reminiscing about your own days loving legendary dolls such as Barbie, that icon of icons.

But your Barbie-playful past can live again, in fresh ways, thanks to the appearance of an all-new pop-up Barbie truck.

If the pink-laden, on-the-go vehicle has you thinking about the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck that sometimes visits Southern California shopping centers, you're definitely on the right track, er, truck: The Barbie Pop Up Truck was created by the very same people.

You can visit it, and perhaps pick up some exclusive Barbie merchandise, on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Glendale Galleria. Or will you be near the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday, Jan. 18?

You'll be in luck if you'd like to see the truck.

Look for tote bags (they're iridescent, oh cool), caps, t-shirts, and other wearable goodies to be for sale. And if you visit the truck in Glendale? A "limited number of upcycled vintage denim jackets" will be available, oh yeah.

One of the gets for those who love the throwback vibe will the be vinyl wallets inspired by cassette tapes. In fact, look for a '90s theme throughout the for-purchase goodies, which boast the Barbie logo as well as days-gone-by style.

If you can't call upon the Barbie Pop Up Truck in Glendale or Valencia, take heart and take to the road: The Barbie "Totally Throwback Tour" will be rolling around the country for the next three years, as part of the doll's 60th anniversary.