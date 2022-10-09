The Beloved Pets Ofrenda Makes a Moving Return to LA Zoo

What to Know Through Wednesday, Nov. 2

LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens; Plaza de la Raza Cultural Center for the Arts & Education is partnering with the zoo on the ofrenda

Included with admission; visitors are invited to leave a photo or drawing of a pet that has passed atop the beautifully decorated altar

Remembering a pet that was incredibly important to us, a pooch that ruled our worlds a decade ago or a cat we adored when we were a kid?

We do so in many meaningful ways, from stories retold, photos shared, and items kept close to the heart, with favorite toys displayed on shelves or pretty lockets holding a bit of fur worn on silver chains.

And on especially emotional occasions? There are public ways to pay homage to the lives of our pets, including a major display that first flowered at the LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens in 2021.

It's the beautiful Beloved Pets Ofrenda, created in partnership with Plaza de la Raza Cultural Center for the Arts & Education, and it just opened at the Griffith Park destination.

"We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Plaza de la Raza for a second year to give Angelenos the space to love and remember their pets," said Denise M. Verret, CEO & zoo director, Los Angeles Zoo.

"The Zoo feels that National Hispanic Heritage Month is a critically important moment to highlight the culture and art of our Hispanic, Latino, and Latinx communities. By co-creating this ofrenda with an institution like Plaza de la Raza, the guests will have the unique opportunity to not only express their empathy for all living things, but also learn more about the rich and deep culture of Hispanic heritage — a culture closely tied to the history of Los Angeles."

Admission or membership to the zoo covers your visit to this seasonal ofrenda, and leaving a photo, drawing, or other remembrance of your sweet dog, cute hamster, regal rabbit, forever-in-your-heart feline, or a critter you doted upon?

That is warmly encouraged. There will be an area to print or draw a picture of your pet, should you arrive without one, and staffers will be standing by to assist on weekends.

The Beautiful Pets Ofrenda opened on Oct. 8, 2022, and will remain on view through Nov. 2.

"On Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, resident folklorist artist America Madrigal-Herrera led a team of Plaza de la Raza parents and students in co-creating the altar at the L.A. Zoo along with Zoo Manager of Community Programs Coral Barreiro and Zoo Learning & Engagement staff," shares the zoo.

Paper flowers, grassy elements, colorful details, and papel picado add joy and emotion to the large altar.

"It is an honor for Plaza de la Raza to collaborate with the L.A. Zoo every year to spread culture and share stories, and we thank our friends, the furried and others," said Maria Jimenez Torres, executive director, Plaza de la Raza Cultural Center for the Arts & Education.

"For nearly all of our 52-year history, Plaza de la Raza has hosted a Day of the Dead event, based on the Mexican celebration which honors life by welcoming the dead and embracing death as a part of life. It is a time to honor, remember and salute our loved ones."

"In any family who loves their pets, animals are a part of the family and our lives, so an altar to remember them with more joy than sorrow, at least at this time of the year and in this way, is fitting and healing. Viva Vida (life)! Viva Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)!"

Keep in mind that while the ofrenda is on view every day through Nov. 2, staff members will be present on weekends to help visitors create drawings or place their pet's photo on the display.

Where to find the animal-kind altar? Head for the Zoo Entry Plaza ("just before you get to the Sea Life Cliffs") when you arrive at the zoo.