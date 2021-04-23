The Bowers Museum Fêtes Cherry Blossoms, Virtually

What to Know Sunday, April 25 at 11 a.m.

Find the flowery fun on Facebook and Youtube

Traditional dances, thrilling drumming, at-home crafts, and more spring sweetness

Flowers have a nice knack for lifting the spirits, for inspiring poetry, for easing a weary mind, and for giving us something glorious to behold, in the great outdoors, when April is in full and awesomely ostentatious bloom.

But only one April flower seems to stand in the center of the spotlight, in terms of all of the large-scale to-dos built around its annual return.

It's the cherry blossom, a pink-white, oh-so-frilly bud that appears not on the ground but near or above our heads, giving us gorgeous sights to look up and behold.

The cheerful cherry blossom festivals of Southern California, which traditionally open their petals in several communities throughout April, are on hold in 2021, but the Bowers Museum is bringing some of that ethereal beauty to our homes, for free, over a sweet Sunday hour.

It's the Virtual Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival, and it will summon the splendor of the showy flowers, yes, as well as music, crafts, and more.

You won't need to head to the Santa Ana-based cultural museum to see it (though the museum is indeed open to visitors, should you want to visit any of its exhibits).

Swinging by Facebook or Youtube at 11 a.m. on April 25 is the only thing you need to do to enjoy this uplifting event.

Performances include Yu Ooka and Kimo Cornwell's "Yu-Ki Project," Satsuki Palter (Ikebana Teachers Association of Southern California), Kofu Bonsai, Makoto Taiko

Bando Hidesomi (Traditional Japanese Dance), and the Orange County School of the Arts, School of Classical Voice.

The colorful and classic crafts? Origami is part of the joyful doings, as is the chance to fashion a Bonsai tree.

And Ikebana flora arranging will also have its marvelous moment, which makes sense, given this is a virtual gathering that finds its inspiration from flowers.

Are you missing the big blossom bashes of years gone by?

The Bowers Museum wants to help you make that memory connection, from home, thanks to this free hour of dance, drums, origami, and the celebration of spring.