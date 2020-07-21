The Bowers Museum Hosts a Free Virtual Music Fest

What to Know Sunday, July 26 at 11 a.m.

The Roots of American Music

A trio of performances, crafts, and a Soul Food Peach Cobbler recipe, too.

Late July?

If it isn't the most music-flowing, festival-brimful, dance-with-the-fam time of year, it would put up some real competition to those times of year that tried to claim the crown.

For the sun is bright right now, temperatures are beckoning us outside, and the desire to gather and enjoy songful stylings together is real.

Also real? The fact that the pandemic has changed our summer-based sound-seeking. Concerts are on temporary hold, museums and venues closed for now, and we're tapping into tunes through our at-home devices.

But the Bowers Museum doesn't want that late-July joy to come to a halt. And to help families connect to that outdoorsy, raise-the-roof kind of spirit, the Santa Ana spot is hosting a Virtual Festival on Sunday, July 26.

The theme is "The Roots of American Music," and the line-up is fabulous: Bolillo y su Conjunto performs Chicano and East Los soul, Tejano and Tex Mex, while the Third Degree Blues Band will raise the rock vibes.

And blues buffs will want to stay tuned for Party of Three + John Bowman on sax.

In addition to the concerts, there's an at-home cooking project (mmm, it's Soul Food Peach Cobbler) and art projects, too, including an African thumb piano.

Again, this is all free, and free-spirited, which all summer festivals are at their happy hearts.

We're not together in person just yet, but we can join together to celebrate some of the roots legacy of American music, and the good feeling that results in enjoying it as it is played live.