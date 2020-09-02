‘The Charli' Debuts on the Dunkin' Drink Line-up

What to Know Sept. 2 debut

Dunkin' Cold Brew with three caramel swirl pumps

A contest launches on Instagram on Sept. 9

The busy fall drink release calendar?

It can keep any pumpkin-obsessed person on their pumpkin-loving toes come the close of August.

In fact, so many cider-based, maple-yummy sips roll out at the end of August that we can be caught slightly by surprise when the beginning of September offers up a lively new libation, one that isn't related to fall at all.

And yet? The one that just debuted, to much beverage-based buzz, on Sept. 2 does have some autumn vibes, thanks to a strong caramel presence.

The brand-new offering is called The Charli, in honor of Tik Tok star Charli D'Amelio, and the refreshing Dunkin' drink was inspired by the sip that Ms. D'Amelio favors.

It's a Dunkin' Cold Brew, with whole milk, and then a trio of pumps, all caramel swirl.

If that tempts, be extra-excited, for it will appear on Dunkin' menus around the nation.

And there's a social dimension, too, which shouldn't surprise fans of the star's online dances and presence.

The deal?

"The Charli x Dunkin’ contest launches September 9, inviting fans to post a photo on Instagram recreating an iconic Charli x Dunkin’ moment using #CharliXDunkinContest."

"On September 19, National Dance Day, five lucky winners will be selected for the exclusive opportunity to hang out with Charli virtually and get a few pointers from the digital superstar on how to make viral and engaging videos."

Haven't seen one of the Tik Tok celebrity's videos just yet?

We'll assume you learned a few of the now-famous moves over the summer of 2020, with your kids taking the lead, but if not, check out Charli D'Amelio's dance-fun visit to "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" last March.