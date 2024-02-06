The cheerful ‘Charlie Brown Day' will soon zigzag for Knott's Berry Farm

What to Know Charlie Brown Day at Knott's Berry Farm is Sunday, Feb. 11; the PEANUTS Celebration is happening at the theme park through Feb. 25

Included with admission

Fans are invited to wear the character's classic zigzag shirt for a group photo; be at the Calico Mine Stage at 12:30 p.m.

"Blockhead" may be the charge that Lucy Van Pelt frequently levels at Charlie Brown, but fans of the PEANUTSverse know there's a lot more to this much-loved character than his rumored blockheadedness.

He is, after all, a deep thinker, a person who ponders, a boy who is loyal to his dog, and a great pal to Linus, Lucy's blanket-wielding little brother.

In fact, you might call the comic strip icon the noblest and gentlest of fictional figures, someone who possesses plenty of hope, whether that hope involves extracting a tangled kite from a tree or, finally, once and for all, kicking the football.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

If these are some of the ideals you live up to, and you own a yellow, zigzag-adorned shirt — the very top that is synonymous with Charlie Brown — you may want to head for Knott's Berry Farm on Sunday, Feb. 11.

That's when the theme park will celebrate Charlie Brown Day, an occasion that is all about one giant and joyful group photo.

Kids and adults have both arrived at the Buena Park destination dressed as their likable hero in past years, all to join with other Charlies in a cheerful snapshot. The 2024 photo, by the by, will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Calico Mine Stage.

The annual everyone-get-together-and-pose picture always happens during the theme park's big PEANUTS Celebration, which frolicking through Feb. 25.

Spirited stage shows, character meet-and-greets, and a host of activities, including a sketch-themed school, are on the schedule.

The only thing that's required, beyond rocking your Charlie-Brown-esque t-shirt? Admission to the theme park.

And here's something that might even brighten the often pensive character's day: Camp Snoopy, the PEANUTS-inspired area, is undergoing a refresh. New attractions, sights, and experiences will debut in a few months, just around Memorial Day.