The Cheeseburger-iest Holiday of the Year Is Here

What to Know Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day

Shake Shack collaborated with Hot Ones on a new cheesy Hot Ones Burger, while Salt Creek Grille recently unveiled its new Inferno Burger

Farmer Boys is offering its Big Cheese for $2 from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 18

Encountering cheese in the vicinity of a burger?

You might picture a floppy and fantastic slice of dairy goodness, the sort of ready-to-melt square that is frequently placed atop a patty.

But a patty's BFF can show up in lots of other ways.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A bun might include a cheesy component, if it is a little fancy, or the cheese can arrive in a sauce-like form, all to give the delicious experience an awesomely oozy vibe.

However you like your patty + cheese to arrive, the arrival of National Cheeseburger Day has to be an exciting event for those who count this hearty standard among their favorite foods.

And that day has arrived, as it always does, on Sept. 18. It's not a holiday that's associated with a flurry of freebies, in general, though two-for-one deals to pop up here and there, as well as an assortment of savings.

If you're seeking savings on Sept. 18, make for Farmer Boys, where the company's Big Cheese will be available for $2 from 2 to 6 p.m. on National Cheeseburger Day.

The savory celebration is also known for new cheeseburger debuts.

After all, Sept. 18 arrives just a few days ahead of the start of fall, when our hankerings grow heartier and our eat-out proclivities lean toward more filling fare.

The Inferno Burger is among those debuting delights in 2022.

Salt Creek Grille, which has locations in Valencia and Dana Point, recently unveiled the piled-high offering, which includes a "... blended patty with chuck and short rib atop a rich brioche bun with aged white cheddar," as well as pickles and, oh, we do love the heat, jalapeños.

And if you're a fan of First We Feast's YouTube series Hot Ones, swing by Shake Shack for the new Hot Ones menu, which includes the Hot Ones Burger, a "100% Angus beef burger topped with our Hot Ones™ Spicy ShackSauce, crispy, applewood smoked bacon and Monterey Jack cheese on a toasted potato bun."

Oh Monterey Jack. How much you do bring to burgers everywhere, when you do appetizingly appear.

Happy Cheeseburger Day to all hearty hankerers who seek out seriously savory fare, occasional savings, and recent dining debuts.