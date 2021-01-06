The Descanso Gardens Wishing Tree Is in Full Bloom

A wishing tree, the sort of shrub or bush or nature-inspired inspiration that features dozens or hundreds of handwritten wishes, is a beautiful and uplifting sight to behold.

And behold it, people have, at La Cañada Flintridge in recent weeks.

For artist Kaz Yokou Kitajima's "Wishing Tree" has been on view as part of the "Reflections at Descanso" happening. But not only on view: Visitors have been invited to add a wish, hope, or future message to the tree, all to send joyful vibes into 2021.

Now, as "Reflections at Descanso" comes to a close, the tree, which was created from using reclaimed wood from a "downed tree" in the garden, is in full and fabulous "bloom."

The tree remains on view through Jan. 10, and advance reservations are a must. Please review all safety guidelines, including face coverings, before visiting the open, outdoor space.

The "Wishing Tree," a participatory installation by artist Kaz Yokou Kitajima, has been on view at Descanso Gardens since Nov. 14. It has "bloomed" bigger daily, as visitors added more wishes, dreams, and hopes.
A simple heart or message of love gave some wishes extra meaning, while others looked to 2021 goals.
The tree, which was created from reclaimed wood, is on view through Jan. 10, 2021.

