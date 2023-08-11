The Doo Dah Parade will roll again through Old Pasadena, its old stomping grounds

What to Know The 44th Occasional Pasadena Doo Dah Parade in Old Pasadena

Sunday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. (or around that time, if you know the Doo Dah)

$10 per entrant; free to see

Finding "occasional" in the name of a long-running event tells you so much, starting with the fun fact that the event in question does not take itself too seriously.

And when the 44th Occasional Pasadena Doo Dah Parade takes to Colorado Boulevard on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 19, that serious unseriousness will be on full, festive, and fabulous display.

One of the wackiest whimsies in all of Southern California, the Doo Dah began as a cheeky answer to the Rose Parade, that eminent Pasadena procession.

The regal and rosy roll never takes place on a Sunday, as pretty much everyone who loves the celebrated tournament knows, so the organizers of the Doo Dah decided their parade would only ever be a Sunday kind of thing.

That's just about the only rule to know about the anything-goes-y parade, beyond the hard-and-fast rule that proclaims "the Doo Dah rules!"

But here's something else longtime fans will know: The Doo Dah was long synonymous with Old Pasadena. It moved to an eastern stretch of Colorado Boulevard several years ago, away from the historical heart of the city, but fresh word has just arrived about the 2023 spectacular: It's returning to Old Pas.

Not only that, the event will alight on a date that will also be familiar to fans: The Sunday before Thanksgiving. True, it has bounced around a bit, location-wise and date-wise, but the upcoming Doo Dah feels like a real return to fanciful form.

Want to join this jubilant jamboree?

Pasadena Doo Dah Parade

You can, for ten bucks. Dress like an oversized flower, a glowing alien, a giant marshmallow, or a glowing alien covered in marshmallows and flowers, if you like. The zanier, the Doo-Dah-ier, is a good thing to keep in mind.

If you want to gather an enthusiastic group together and figure out an over-the-top theme, you'll pay $10 per entrant.

Past groups have barbecued along the route (and offered hot dogs to parade viewers), brought along pillows for synchronized napping, and driven motorized couches.

The Doo Dah Parade's start time is 11 a.m., but, you know. It could begin promptly, but probably not. No one gets too worked up about anything during a day devoted to high spirits, high jinks, and high art.

For more on the pre-Thanksgiving parade, how to enter, past inspiration, and the choosing of the queen, strut by the 44th Occasional Doo Dah Parade site now.