‘The Eclectic,' South Pasadena's Charming Music and Art Crawl, to Sunnily Strum

What to Know Saturday, April 29 from 3 to 10 p.m.

75+ musical acts will play; art stations, vintage shopping, and more diversions will pop up around the center of town

Free; much of the festival will take place along or adjacent to Mission Street near the Metro station

The local doorway to May may sometimes be gloomy, if May Gray wants to make an early entrance, or it may be warm, bright, and firmly on the summer side of the street.

That will be the caliente case over the final weekend of April 2023, when toasty temperatures — a high of 90 is possible in parts of the San Gabriel Valley — and a bounty of sunbeams will drape a light aura of August over much of Southern California.

It's ideal art festival weather, in short, and if there's a lot of live music upping that shoulders-out, shades-on weather?

That puts us in an even sunnier frame of mind.

The Eclectic, South Pasadena's sunny-of-spirit spring celebration, has timed its 13th outing well. It's unfurling, in an easy-breezy manner, across the small city's business district on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 3 in the afternoon.

The party needs an early start due to the fact that over 75 music acts, from single strummers to full-on bands, will appear up and down Mission Street and in pockets beyond the main thoroughfare, with plenty of "hometown favorites" in attendance as well as great acts from further afield.

The Dave Tull Trio will start the get-moving affair at Mamma's Pizza at 3 p.m., with other artists, including Cole Gallagher, Chauncey Bowers, Davina & The Vagabonds, David Plenn, and the South Pasadena Transit Authority popping up, and rocking out, at various points around town.

A flea market brimming with vintage wearables, handmade goodies, and funky flair will entice browsers — look for it just off Mission, about a block east of the Metro station — while art-making activities, the Artisan's Alley, food trucks, a zone just for kids presented by Mosaic, and lots more add more cheerful chances to create, shop, snack, and socialize.

Sweet: Local eateries, from Gus's BBQ to Tomato Pie, will also be open during the celebrate summer-in-springtime soirée, a true South Pasadena staple that's been delighting the senses for well over a decade.