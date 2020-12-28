The Festive Foods of Knott's Merry Farm Head Home

What to Know Cable Car Kitchen at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park (free parking)

Several holiday foods are packaged and ready to be reheated at home

Pulled pork mac 'n cheese, empanadas, and other Knott's Merry Farm favorites

Knott's Merry Farm, for people who love strolling and seeing decorations while enjoying festive foods served in small-plate-ish, eight-to-ten-bite portions, is a must-visit each November and December.

That changed in 2020, like so many other holiday traditions. The food-filled wonderland came to an early close, in the middle of December, due to the pandemic.

But here's something bright for bite-seeking Knott's fans who'd still like to try some of the destination's newest Noël-nice tastes: The Knott's Berry Farm California Marketplace now has several Knott's Berry Farm Taste of Merry Farm foods available in to-go form.

That's right: Your own home will the sup-worthy setting for enjoying these decadent dishes.

Good to know, though? They won't be hot the moment you pick them up.

Rather, the destination's Cable Car Kitchen, as part of the California Marketplace, will have several of the 2020 Knott's Merry Farm dishes ready for re-heating at home.

So everything from the Mac & Cheese with Pulled Pork to the ever-popular Empanadas will be pre-packaged and ready for a quick pick-up.

Turkey bites, samosas, and an extra-large chocolate chip cookie also made the list.

And if you're still not over autumn and its spicy character, be cheered: There's a pumpkin cider, too, for purchase.

The holiday season is coming to a close, so count on this take-it-home spin on Knott's Merry Farm foodstuffs to be a limited-time happening.

For more information, start here, and dream of past and future days of strolling, seeing decorations, and supping at the famous theme park.