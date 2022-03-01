Carlsbad Flower Fields

The Flower Fields Open in Carlsbad, Blossom Buffs

Peak bloom is still a few weeks away, but the outdoor attraction has several fresh-air'd activities, starting now.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Marcie Gonzalez

What to Know

  • The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch
  • Open from March 1 through Mother's Day (May 8 in 2022)
  • $22 adults, $20 seniors 60+ and military, $10 children ages 3 to 10; numerous activities are on the schedule

The power of a flower can be felt by observing a single stunning stem, a couple of magnificent blooms, or the prettiness of petals floating in a clear bowl.

But flowery powerfulness can grow much greater, and soul-deeper, when a person is standing in the center of a field filled with millions of blooms, the sort of saucer-like specimens that boast saturated colors that seem almost fictional (and yet are entirely real).

That's the power that people often feel when they call upon The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, the outdoor, blossom-laden attraction that is open, very precisely, from the first day of March through to Mother's Day in May, each and every year.

The sheer wow-a-tude of seeing rows and rows and rows and ROWS and more rows of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, those richly hued, dense-of-petal superstars, is something profound for many visitors to the spacious spread, which also features a number of family-sweet activities, special entertainment events, and the Sweet Pea Maze.

But something to keep in mind, before you purchase your advance ticket: Peak bloom, where the majority of the large and dramatic flowers are all open in unison, is typically a sight seen a few weeks into the run.

So keeping an eye on the social media feeds of the Flower Fields, to see just what is happening? It's wise, is what we're saying.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Outdoor Fun 20 hours ago

Daffodil Days to Flower in Julian

San Marino Feb 27

The Huntington's Cherry Blossoms Are Ethereally Abloom

Still, visiting early, in March, often means more space and time to yourself, where you can enjoy pleasurable pastimes like the Sweet Pea Maze (we're mentioning it twice, because how adorable) and blueberry picking, as well as tractor rides and pop-up musical events.

"The Flower Fields are truly a national jewel," says Fred Clarke, general manager of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch.

"The season is one of the most spectacular and coordinated displays of natural color and beauty anywhere in the world. We are the springtime playground of family outings, first dates, and even weddings."

"We are honored to not only be a part of the area's local heritage but to also have our annual burst of color be a part of so many individual family traditions…and photos!"

For the full schedule of upcoming events, and ways to track how this cultivated wonderland of color and beauty is looking, week-by-week, call upon the Carlsbad gem's site now.

This article tagged under:

Carlsbad Flower FieldsCarlsbadflowersSpringGardens
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us