The Fly-In Drive-In Celebrates Aviation History, Vintage Films

What to Know Saturday, July 31 at the Mess Hall Market in Tustin

"Flying Down to Rio" and "Love on the Run" will screen

$25 for one person (in-car); $50 for two people (in-car); $20 walk-in

Planes winging across the silver screen?

Flying machines have played thrilling main characters in the movies we adore since practically the start of movie-making.

We watch movies about planes, we watch movies on planes and sometimes we watch movies about planes on planes.

But getting the opportunity to enjoy two '30s-era charmers while also viewing an airfield that features a pair of hangars built to house blimps?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

That rare opportunity is coming in for a landing on Saturday, July 31 when the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles presents two timeless films at Mess Hall Market in Tustin.

The pair of features propelling the Fly-In Drive-In?

If you guessed flying might be involved in at least one of the titles, you'd be correct: "Flying Down to Rio" with Dolores del Rio, Fred Astaire, and Ginger Rogers will shimmer on the outdoor screen first, with "Love on the Run" concluding the evening (Clark Gable and Joan Crawford star in the zany tale of love and spies).

As for the real-life airfield that can be viewed from Mess Hall's rooftop? It's the Naval Air Station Santa Ana.

Adding more vintage vibes to the evening is this intriguing promise: If you show in a vintage car, you'll be able to park nearer to the screen. So shine those fenders, because you may have more than a few auto admirers saunter by.

As for what vintage vittles you'll be snacking upon, if you feel the hankering?

The evening's hosts are providing "complimentary old-fashioned candy," while you are welcome to purchase both beverages and bites from Mess Hall Market and eateries in the immediate area, if you'd like.

Upping the throwback allure?

Swingtronic's Marshall Watson will keep the dance-ready tunes flowing through to dark, which is when the opening titles for picture show #1 begin to roll.

Your ticket? Admission is per person, with choices for people arriving in their cars as well as walk-in guests.

Read all now, then plan your flight path to Tustin, for a vintage double feature, old-time treats, chef-driven dining, and a storied airfield.