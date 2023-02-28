The Foodie Guide for Disney's Big Food & Wine Fest Is Here

What to Know Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

March 3 through April 25, 2023 in Anaheim

A park ticket and reservation are required for entry; food and drink are additional

Fashioning your own menu is part of the appetizing allure of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, a multi-week eat-stravaganza returning to the theme park in early March 2023.

Do you start your day with dessert and then proceed to work your way "backward" to an appetizer? Or do you only go with appetizer-type dishes or will you choose to focus on the various vibrant beverages on the festival's liquid line-up, a roster that includes a number of creative non-alcoholic selections?

Choices, choices.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And while the notion of "choices, choices" can sometimes overwhelm, it's a pleasure for foodie fans to saunter through the Anaheim theme park, pondering all of the plentiful plates, and one especially intriguing paleta.

It's the Elote Paleta, and it is one of the sweet/savory stars of the 2023 Foodie Guide.

You can see this tempting treat, and everything else that will be offered at the March 3-April 25 event, by visiting the Official Disney Parks Blog, which just revealed all the event's dishes, and plenty of dish, too.

Scroll on to see a few of the flavorful offerings from Disney California Adventure's newest num-around. "Num," of course, signifies a nummy, delicious item, while "around" says you'll be busily roaming the theme park, all to discover fresh foodie finds, booth by booth by booth.

David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort Elote Paleta (Golden Dreams festival marketplace at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – sweet corn paleta with parmesan crema, chile-lime seasoning, corn crunch and cilantro. Available March 3 through April 25, 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Plant-based Torta de Chilaquiles (Paradise Garden Grill at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – fresh-made Telera Bread with green chilaquiles, chorizo beans, chipotle crema, pickled onions, cilantro and avocado spread. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Impossible Nacho Mac & Cheese is one yummy choice; think guacamole, jalapeños, black olives, and other appetizing elements. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Ribeye for two paired with a specially selected glass of wine (Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – a shareable 28oz bone-in ribeye with glazed baby carrots, poblano-potato bake, roasted mushrooms, cipollini onions and bourbon-bacon compound butter with cookies and cream donuts for dessert. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)