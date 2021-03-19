The Gay Men's Chorus of LA Celebrates ‘The California Sound'

What to Know Saturday, March 20 at 8 p.m. (online)

Suggested donation: $20

The acclaimed group will sing selections from The Beach Boys, Aloe Blacc, and Billie Eilish

Harmonies awash in aural sunbeams, medleys that move, and an aspiration-strong, get-happy zazziness?

Describing The California Sound is really up to the listener's own tastes and connection with the music, and musical genres, that are synonymous with our state.

But finding a few fun and funky throughlines and touchstones isn't too difficult. And putting some of those songs together for an online concert, the kind that happens on the first day of spring?

The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles is doing just that, on the evening of Saturday, March 20.

How better to greet the longer days, and evenings full of sun-warm illumination, than to call upon tunes made famous by The Beach Boys, the Mamas and the Papas, and several other artists who added to the California canon.

Aloe Blacc and Billie Eilish favorites are also part of the program for the lauded group's Spring Show.

And if you know GMCLA spectaculars from the past, you know that great guests often make memorable cameos.

Carnie and Wendy Wilson are headlining the March 20 event, the perfect sistership for summoning the sun-washed mellifluousness that is truly a tuneful tenet of Southern California music.

Television anchor Melvin Robert will host, Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver a "special welcome message," and you can watch the show for 48 hours after its 8 p.m. premiere on March 20.

Registering is free, but a $20 donation is suggested.

This isn't the first online offering from GMCLA during the pandemic; "Home for the Holidays," a carol-filled treat, "... was watched by over 6,000 households."

Stay tuned for more sublime songs, more thrilling spectaculars, and more panache-packed GMCLA performances in the months to come.