The Getty Center's free ‘Poetry in the Garden' events tap into the ethereal joys of May

Wednesdays, May 1-29, 2024 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Free; parking is additional; RSVP in advance

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books has now concluded, but other literary treats are flowering, like so many pretty roses or poppies, around the city.

One happening that will take place adjacent to flowers, and trees, and walkways, and grassy spots, kicks off on the first of May, a date that brings to mind maypoles and flower chains and pleasures of a pastoral nature.

The Getty Center isn't pastoral, of course, though many of its famous paintings do depict lavish bucolic scenes. But there is an especially green and flowery spot at the hilltop museum, and it often attracts people seeking a pretty pastoral moment.

Those moments will get merrier and May-ier on May 1 when Poetry in the Garden launches.

The every-Wednesday-in-May treat will feature different local scribes reading their works while attendees listen, lounge, and bask in the warm afternoon sun. And isn't a short spell of sun-basking complementary to the enjoyment of poetry? (Though, for sure, slather on the SPF and wear your sun hat.)

"Rest on a bench, lay on a blanket on the lawn, admire the view, or wander the pathways among the blooming spring plants as poetry vibrates through the air!" is the enticing invitation.

Mandy Kahn is the poet reading on May 1, while Senon Williams, Jessa Calderon, Ariana Reines, and Yesika Salgado will all be in the spotlight — which is the sunlight — as the rest of the series unspools in wordful and wonderful fashion.

The Library Foundation of Los Angeles is behind Poetry in the Garden; read more now about this scintillating spring gift, a powerful, pay-nothing way to commune with blossoms and big ideas.

Sign up now for any and all of the dates.