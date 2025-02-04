Art and Culture

Savor a celestial and uplifting night, for free, at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Actor LeVar Burton will join a conversation about "The Gift," a moving installation exploring grief through astrophysics.

By Alysia Gray Painter

  • The Music Center presents "The Gift," an installation that's part of the large-scale, multi-event happening PST ART: Art & Science Collide
  • Free; Saturday, Feb. 8; 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Actor LeVar Burton will join a conversation about the immersive experience with its creators from 4:30-6:30 p.m.; the earlier event is also free but advance reservations are required
  • Stern Grand Hall at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
  • Guests will receive a complimentary drink voucher

Pondering the themes of grief, memory, and loss is something every human is called to do at some point during their terrestrial journey.

Though, of course, those meaning-filled moments of reflection will arise at many junctures in our lives, including at those intersections we weren't expecting to arrive at.

Gazing at this shared human experience through a lens of astrophysics and stars, and what recent research has revealed, will be one of the poignant and fulfilling focuses of "The Gift," a free immersive installation set to grace the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion over one special evening.

That night is Saturday, Feb. 8, but the emotive experience isn't the only uplifting event on the schedule: Acclaimed actor Levar Burton will stop by the landmark in the late afternoon to talk with the creators of "The Gift" before the installation opens.

"The Gift" was brought into beautiful being through the work of three thinkers: Janani Balasubramanian, "a creator and researcher who merges art with scientific inquiry"; observational astrophysicist Dr. Natalie Gosnell, who teaches physics at Colorado College; and Dr. Andrew Kirchner, an immersive design pro interested in the realm where art and technology meet.

"Together with the creators of 'The Gift,' we have curated an immersive and transformative experience that challenges often aggressive narratives that have dominated astrophysics storytelling," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center.

"Angelenos of all ages will be offered an alternative lens to view and appreciate the cosmos, as well as ponder on the fragility and continuum of life, in a more nurturing, tender, and poetic way."

"As LA's performing arts center, we hope this artistic installation can become a sanctuary for solace and reflection for many in our communities who have been impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

'The Gift,' including the free special conversation featuring LeVar Burton, will help us learn about ourselves and each other from knowing more about the stars — and find ways to replace despair with renewal and hope."

Again, both the evening installation experience and the conversation beforehand are free but be sure to make a reservation if you'd like to attend the earlier event.

"The Gift" is part of PST ART: Art & Science Collide, presented by the Getty; find out more about the region-wide happening now.

