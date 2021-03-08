The Grammy Museum's Free, Tune-Cool GITS Fest Opens

What to Know GITS Fest, celebrating "Grammy in the Schools," is on from March 8-11, 2021

The virtual programs, created for students, are free to the public, too

Participants include Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, Haim, H.E.R., and several other lauded musicians

The long, beat-filled, slow-to-fast ramp-up to the heart of a song, the part where the tune really takes on its power, can be one of the most thrilling parts of the listening experience.

And like the songs it so famously shines a light on, the Grammy Awards is known for capping a week of lead-up events, the sort of glamorous goings-on that ramp-up that get-excited emotion.

Some of those pre-show, week-of parties are specifically for nominees and industry pros, it's true, but there are a few festive happenings created for music lovers to savor from home.

These festive happenings are also frequently large-of-scale, multi-of-day, and flush with major musicians, we should add, at least when it comes to GITS Fest, which opens on Monday, March 8.

The virtual festival, which puts the focus on music education, was created for students, but the public is invited to tune in for the variety of programs that will be featured each afternoon during the four-day run.

And checking out these online events? It's totally free.

On the roster? "Special guest artists participating in this live digital conferencing experience include: Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, Haim, H.E.R., Hunter Hayes, Michael League of Snarky Puppy, Manny Marroquin, PJ Morton, and Charlie Puth," shared the DTLA museum.

Program topics include Young Professionals in Music, Music Careers in Preservation and Research, The Art of Tech, Performance & Business, and several other sound-strong subject matters.

Do you have a student in your life who is interested in the industry, or are you gearing up for the Grammy Awards, all while staying eager to stay in touch with what's going on with the future of music-making?

Check out GITS Fest, at the Grammy Museum site, starting on March 8.