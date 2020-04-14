The Great American Takeout’s Big Gift Card Giveaway

What to Know Tuesday, April 14

100 gift cards worth $50, with one $5,000 grand prize gift card

Tag your food pic on certain social outlets to enter

Taco Tuesdays will always be #1 in our hearts come the second day of the week, at least those parts of our hearts that we regularly devote to dining-oriented happenings.

But there has been a cuisine-cool contender in recent weeks, a Tuesday-based promotion that is all about sending love and business to the restaurants, and their staffs, impacted by the COVID-19 closures.

Which is all restaurants, in one way or another.

So The Great American Takeout, a Tuesday to-do, was formed in March 2020 as a way to spotlight eateries that are still working hard to serve the public during this time.

And each week brings a fresh twist to the process. On Tuesday, April 14? It's all about a mondo gift card giveaway, one that's sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company.

One hundred people "across the country," people who order out on that day, will win a gift card worth $50, while a grand prize winner will "win free takeout for a year" (worth $5,000).

How to be in the running for any of the gift cards? You guessed it: There are tags involved, and sharing a snapshot of your delicious meal on Instagram or Twitter.

Read everything you'll need to do to be in the running for a gift card that will buy more than a few slices of pizza, or egg rolls or tacos, or all of the above.

Not planning to order out for delivery or pick-up on April 14? Keep your neighborhood restaurants in mind, and show them you care, and are still there for them, if and when you can.