The Great Los Angeles Walk sets its 2023 date (and would love your route ideas)

What to Know The free event, founded by writer Mike Schneider in 2006, spotlights various sections of Los Angeles; participants walk several miles in a single day

The 2023 event will take place on Nov. 18, 2023

Your route suggestions are welcome

Discovering a new-to-you shop, playground, taqueria, coffeehouse, or little library while roaming around a different area of the city?

That happens all of the time in our mondo megalopolis. And here's the thing: Fresh and fascinating finds are a happy hallmark of life in Los Angeles, thanks to the dozens and dozens of cities, towns, districts, and neighborhoods that are out there for us to explore and appreciate.

It's a truly good thing, then, that The Great Los Angeles Walk has been at the foot-forward forefront of local discoveries and authentic appreciation for nearly two decades now.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Founded by writer Mike Schneider in 2006, the just-before-Thanksgiving event — and by that we mean the Saturday before the holiday, before the relatives have landed and the turkey needs thawing — regularly attracts hundreds of urban adventurers.

These adventurers have sauntered down some of our city's most dynamic thoroughfares, from Pico to Wilshire, and stopped by countless restaurants, vinyl stores, cultural centers, and local landmarks, all to get to know this wonderfully unknowable place a little bit better.

Now the 2023 date is on the books for the 18th outing, and, you guessed it, you'll want to grab your sneakers on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Nov. 18 is the date to keep in mind — 18th year, 18th day of November, so that is easy to remember — but don't add it to your calendar and walk away just yet: Mr. Schneider is seeking your ideas on where to go next.

Keep in mind that past perambulations have covered several miles in a day, sometimes from DTLA to the ocean, and an impressive swath of cities are often visited over the course of a morning and afternoon.

Where would you go? What areas would you like to know better? Or what locations do you especially love and want to share with other Angelenos?

Start here to share your suggestions and/or find out more about this absolute treasure of a trek, one that unites adventuresome Southern Californians on a bright fall Saturday as they unite with the unique and vibrant gems of our city.