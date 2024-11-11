The Grove's gargantuan Christmas tree is rolling into town

What to Know The famous Christmas tree, which was found in the Mt. Shasta region, arrives at the mid-city shopping center in the early morning hours of Nov. 12

The Grove's annual Christmas Tree lighting will take place Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.

Free to see

The evening snowfall begins Nov. 25, too, with nightly "snow" happening throughout the season

189 The Grove Drive in Los Angeles

For decades now — yes and truly, decades — the massive and merry Christmas tree at the heart of The Grove has signaled, to many seasonal shoppers, that the glitteriest season was officially and really and opulently in full arrival.

There are more than a few fabulous, gawk-worthy trees around our region, and visiting them all, mall-by-mall, hotel-by-hotel, may be on the Christmas completist's list.

But a stop by the centrally located shopping center is a must for merrymakers, if only to behold the huge and sparkly showstopper located near The Grove's dancing fountains.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The latest "branch" in The Grove's holiday story begins Nov. 12, when a 100-foot tree, a white fir from the Mt. Shasta region, arrives in the early morning hours.

A colossal crane will await the tree, which requires major machinery to be properly and stunningly erected.

Of course, the striking centerpiece won't be in full sparkle mode Nov. 12 — some 10,000 decorative ornaments need to be placed as well as 15,000 lights — but that moment isn't too far in the future.

"The 23rd Annual Christmas at The Grove Tree Lighting Celebration Presented by Fox 11," in partnership with Acura, Chase Freedom, and REVOLVE, will twinkle Nov. 25, which is when those popular evening snowfalls begin.

Yes, the snow is faux, as is longtime Grove tradition, but its fluttery drift prompts guests to move in the direction of the main lane, all to bask in the unusual Southern California sight.

For more holiday fun at The Grove, including information about visiting Santa in his workshop, ho-ho-go by this page now.

Pictured: A look back at a past Grove tree.