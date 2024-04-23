The Hammer Museum's ‘Arts Party' is a free celebration that's just for college students

What to Know Arts Party at the Hammer Museum

Friday, April 26 from 7 to 10 p.m.; open to college students only

Do RSVP in advance ("RSVP does not guarantee entry if event reaches capacity," so be sure to arrive earlier than later)

Art history, art theory, art practice, art future, and art everything: A college student's class schedule is often brimming with exciting art-focused studies, the layered lessons that give young scholars opportunities to fully dive into the realm of the creative mind.

It's a roomy realm that also includes gallivanting through galleries that exist beyond the classroom, for experiencing what acclaimed artists are creating is also part of the path to higher and holistic learning.

The staff members that helm some of the most lauded museums of Los Angeles understand this intriguing intertwining, how the dance between formal studies and time spent at a museum can greatly benefit a student.

And to encourage this provocative and powerful path? There are the much-loved free nights at local institutions, the pay-nothing parties that are only open to college students.

The Getty Center just had its popular student soirée earlier in April; now the Hammer Museum is up, with a festive, art-forward, music-lush lark on Friday, April 26.

Arts Party is "created by college students," with hands-on workshops, DJ tunes, food trucks, and more on the line-up.

Seven exhibitions will be on view if you'd like to wander the scintillating spaces of the museum, while a photo booth will beckon guests who'd like to leave with a souvenir snapshot.

Oh yes: Diddy Riese, the cookie-making icon that sits just a few blocks away from the Hammer Museum, will serve as a sweet star of the night. Cookies will be free to guests while, of course, supplies last.

The Hammer Museum is free every day to all people, do keep in mind. For a list of upcoming events, as well as current and down-the-road exhibitions, click.