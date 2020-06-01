The Hammer Spotlights Elections + Literature

What to Know June programming is live

The Westwood museum is temporarily closed; all programming is virtual at the moment

Voting, James Joyce, art talks, and meditation

While local cultural institutions have been closed during the pandemic, many have continued to offer programs and events online.

The Hammer Museum in Westwood is one such spot, which isn't a surprise. For the happening hub of paintings, films, ideas, and dialogue has long served the community as a center for conversation, future-forward projects, and come-together events.

A few of those events are on the June schedule, and, yes, you can join in from wherever you happen to be.

On Tuesday, June 2? The institution will look at "Truth, Lies & Propaganda: How Disinformation Will Infect the 2020 Elections."

"This election cycle, voters face an onslaught of campaign information, much of it disinformation. Campaigns, governments, and others are using both familiar and emerging technologies—from social media and bots to artificial intelligence and algorithms—to polarize voters, spread false narratives, sow confusion, and drown out the truth," reads the summary from the museum.

Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson will moderate the online panel.

And as is tradition, The Hammer Museum will mark Bloomsday on June 16. It's a gathering in honor of "Ulysses," the towering James Joyce work, and performers will present dramatic readings of some of the novel's most moving passages.

Both programs are free.

And there's more free-to-do happenings from the Hammer: Check out its June at-home schedule for art talks, mindful awareness meditations, and more.