The Hollywood Bowl Has Some ‘Good News' to Share

What to Know Concerts will resume in May 2021; the later-in-July line-up will be revealed on May 11

Capacity will be held at 4,000 to start (the Bowl's seating capacity is just over 17,300)

The venue will kick off its new season with four free concerts for healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers

Seeing the words "good news" in an email's subject line or at the start of a social post since the spring of 2020?

It has not been a common occurrence over the course of the pandemic, from any corner, including those communications or announcements initiated by our treasured cultural venues.

In short? Spying any sunshine in these venues' updates over the last 13 months, which have focused on closures, delays, and fundraising efforts, has been rare.

But one of our city's sunniest spaces, literally, spiritually, and in every other way, had some some sun to share on Friday, April 9: The Hollywood Bowl announced its return for the summer of 2021.

As you might expect, there will be a number of changes at the open-air concert destination, at least to start with, starting with capacity.

The Highland Avenue music-and-more landmark, which will celebrate its centennial in 2022, can welcome over 17,300 guests on a traditional summer night.

These aren't traditional times, of course, but some 4,000 people will still be able to see a show in the coming months, meaning capacity has been been reduced to a little less than a fourth of what the vast seating area can hold, people-wise (if you're trying to visualize it).

Good to keep in mind? The LA Phil team hopes to introduce "greater capacity" later in the summer.

But well before that? Four special opening concerts will take the stage, all to honor healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers.

More information on these free-to-see concerts, created just for these heroes, will be made available in the weeks to come.

We won't have long to wait, however: Shows are set to start in May.

May has more going on, though, and Hollywood Bowl fans will want to keep an eye on the important date of May 11.

That's when we'll find out about the artists set to play a series of concerts that will be in July. The bands and individuals on the later-in-summer roster will be revealed on May 11, while details on ticketing and such will also be unveiled, too.

The unveiling isn't done, however. The LA Phil staff also announced that concerts would return to The Ford, which is just across the 101 Freeway from the Hollywood Bowl, in late July.

As can be expected, the situation will remain fluid in terms of capacity, guidelines, and dates.

Not in question, however, is the Hollywood Bowl's commitment to connecting with audiences again after its iconic shell remained almost music-free over the summer of 2020. ("Almost" because a series of virtual concerts kept the tunes flowing for fans at home.)

The upbeat opener to the Hollywood Bowl's April 9 message? Here it is...

"We are delighted to share with you that the Hollywood Bowl will be reopening this summer. We are immensely grateful for the support you have shown us over the past year whether it was by donating, keeping a credit on your account, or sharing your concert memories and words of encouragement."

"We can’t wait to enjoy the experience of live music under the Southern California night sky with you again."

Keep an eye on the Bowl's social pages and site, and write "May 11" in all of the usual places you check, for that's when we'll learn more about what to expect when the shell is again lit, after several quiet months, at the world-famous landmark.